DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $356.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.02 and a 200 day moving average of $293.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.