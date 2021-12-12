DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,833 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,810,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.