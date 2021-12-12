DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 65,800 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yandex were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth about $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after buying an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Yandex by 82.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after buying an additional 987,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Yandex by 373.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 57.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -162.43 and a beta of 1.29. Yandex has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

