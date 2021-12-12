DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

OMC stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

