DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $461.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

