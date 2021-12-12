DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,155 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $682.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $683.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $639.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

