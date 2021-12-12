DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 27,165 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TC Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,467,000 after acquiring an additional 775,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

