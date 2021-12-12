DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 29,057 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,057 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AON were worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 452.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

NYSE AON opened at $293.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.84. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

