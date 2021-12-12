DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 30,899 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,899 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ball were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.