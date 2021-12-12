DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $15.12 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.27% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ambarella by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 406,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,999,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $207.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,398 shares of company stock worth $6,391,264 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

