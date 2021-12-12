Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 309.38 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,141 shares of company stock worth $2,519,924 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $359,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after buying an additional 58,760 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $950,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

