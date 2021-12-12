DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report $3.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. DermTech reported sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $12.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $26.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DermTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. DermTech has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $515.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $68,724.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,412.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,099 shares of company stock worth $240,731. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

