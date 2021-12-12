Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

