Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $72.04.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
