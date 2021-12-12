Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will post $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $3.57 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diginex.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diginex by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 476,623 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Diginex by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Diginex by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Diginex by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQOS opened at $3.09 on Friday. Diginex has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

