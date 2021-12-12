Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will post $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $3.57 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diginex.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
NASDAQ EQOS opened at $3.09 on Friday. Diginex has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.
Diginex Company Profile
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
