Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Down 26.3% This Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.14 or 0.00076284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $6,590.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

