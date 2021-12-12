DigixDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34,481.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for $793.42 or 0.01580335 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $63.98 million and approximately $34,481.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00348494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00041289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007252 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 80,634 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

