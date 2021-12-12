Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Discovery posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

DISCA stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Discovery by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 110,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,936,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.