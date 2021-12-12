Ditto Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $29,901.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ditto has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00059454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.60 or 0.08194183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00079912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.92 or 1.00209933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00056977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars.

