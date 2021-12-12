DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.08 and a 200 day moving average of $266.49. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.10, a PEG ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

