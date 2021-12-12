DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.08 and a 200 day moving average of $266.49. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.10, a PEG ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
