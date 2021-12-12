Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $534.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.21. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

