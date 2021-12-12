Drep [new] 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.26 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001726 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $34.43 million and $15.26 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.