Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $438,583.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $438,583.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.61 or 0.08189516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.21 or 1.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.