Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Eaton stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 12 month low of $113.79 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Eaton by 10.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1,647.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

