Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $232.01 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average of $219.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

