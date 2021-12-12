EDC Blockchain Hits Market Cap of $368,210.49 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $368,210.49 and $18.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.24 or 0.99148446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00907400 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.