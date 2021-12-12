Encompass Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,954 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 401% compared to the typical volume of 790 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

