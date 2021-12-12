Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449,871 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.03% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $146,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,534,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of ELS opened at $85.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.