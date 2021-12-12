Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $5.82

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00011599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $186.45 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,214.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.93 or 0.08268416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.00319733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.20 or 0.00920454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00075961 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00397138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00267671 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

