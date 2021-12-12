ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Cap of $372,015.80 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $372,015.80 and $2,764.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014271 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 182.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000965 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

