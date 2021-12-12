Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) Critical Contrast

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Exponent has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exponent and Gopher Protocol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 22.51% 26.81% 17.01% Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Exponent and Gopher Protocol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exponent presently has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Exponent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Gopher Protocol.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Exponent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exponent and Gopher Protocol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $399.90 million 15.96 $82.55 million $1.93 63.46 Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.90 -$51.77 million N/A N/A

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Summary

Exponent beats Gopher Protocol on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc. is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the area of environmental, epidemiology, and health risk analysis. The company was founded by Bernard Ross in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Gopher Protocol Company Profile

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

