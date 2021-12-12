Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report sales of $22.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.70 million and the lowest is $21.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $85.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.33. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

