Feellike 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,300.27 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00059454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.60 or 0.08194183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00079912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.92 or 1.00209933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00056977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

