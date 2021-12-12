Financial Review: County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for County Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $31.77, suggesting a potential downside of 9.88%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.72%. Given County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 27.50% 11.73% 1.28% HarborOne Bancorp 24.07% 9.14% 1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares County Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $69.72 million 3.08 $5.48 million $3.04 11.60 HarborOne Bancorp $287.70 million 2.67 $44.79 million $1.21 11.91

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. County Bancorp pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HarborOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

County Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts. The HarborOne Mortgage segment comprises interest earned on loans and fees received as a result of the residential mortgage origination, sale, and servicing process. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.

