First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,383 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.49% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.