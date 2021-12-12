Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $634.46 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,253,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 223,476 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Chevron worth $634,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 151,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 110.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

