Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $908.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post sales of $908.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $934.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.95 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $723.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of FND opened at $126.13 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,852 shares of company stock worth $14,294,307. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

