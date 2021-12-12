Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Ford Motor stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

