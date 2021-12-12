Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 127,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $34.05 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.