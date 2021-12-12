FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.95. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 over the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 89.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.22. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

