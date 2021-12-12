Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,309 shares of company stock valued at $11,470,792. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $321.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.77. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.