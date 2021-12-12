Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) versus Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) Financial Contrast

Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Growth Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Growth Capital Acquisition and Gentherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Gentherm $913.10 million 3.01 $59.69 million $3.22 25.65

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition and Gentherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Growth Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentherm 2 0 6 0 2.50

Gentherm has a consensus target price of $93.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Gentherm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gentherm is more favorable than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Growth Capital Acquisition and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Gentherm 9.88% 19.02% 12.41%

Summary

Gentherm beats Growth Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Growth Capital Acquisition

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Medical segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

