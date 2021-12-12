Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.
GGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.2577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
