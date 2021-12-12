Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

GGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

GGB opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.2577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.