Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.90. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.