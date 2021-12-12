Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.90. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

