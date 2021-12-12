Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) & Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Head-To-Head Review

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Global Payments has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Payments and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $7.42 billion 4.92 $584.52 million $3.17 39.68 Etsy $1.73 billion 16.55 $349.25 million $3.38 66.65

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Etsy. Global Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Payments and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 4 23 0 2.85 Etsy 1 3 18 0 2.77

Global Payments currently has a consensus target price of $201.15, indicating a potential upside of 59.90%. Etsy has a consensus target price of $259.14, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Global Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Etsy.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 11.38% 8.08% 4.84% Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Etsy beats Global Payments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend bran

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

