Goose Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103,368.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $408,042.91 and approximately $103,368.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

