Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GH opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.50. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

