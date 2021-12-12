HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HDB opened at $65.34 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

