Head to Head Analysis: Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $476.09 million 2.83 -$533.02 million $2.30 12.02 Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cullman Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 23.12% 6.60% 0.63% Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

