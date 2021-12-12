Head to Head Comparison: Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) vs. CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CommScope shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Airspan Networks and CommScope’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CommScope $8.44 billion 0.27 -$573.40 million ($2.00) -5.67

Airspan Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A CommScope -4.14% 269.72% 2.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airspan Networks and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A CommScope 1 2 6 0 2.56

CommScope has a consensus price target of $18.47, indicating a potential upside of 62.85%. Given CommScope’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CommScope is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CommScope beats Airspan Networks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

