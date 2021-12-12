Head-To-Head Survey: Janel (JANL) and Its Peers

Janel (OTCMKTS: JANL) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Janel to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janel and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $82.43 million -$1.73 million 10.53 Janel Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 5.87

Janel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Janel. Janel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43% Janel Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Janel and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel Competitors 1205 6049 11295 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Janel’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Janel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Janel has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel’s peers have a beta of 3.31, indicating that their average share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

